TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.62 ($31.32).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TEG stock opened at €28.23 ($33.21) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.27. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($34.55).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.