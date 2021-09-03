Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €61.11 ($71.89) on Thursday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.30.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

