Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €151.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €131.80 ($155.06) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €121.22 and a 200-day moving average of €116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

