Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $421,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 83,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 73,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAC opened at $116.74 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

