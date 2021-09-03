Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.