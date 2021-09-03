Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 170.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

APPH stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

