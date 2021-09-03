Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

