Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 882 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

Shares of EUM stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

