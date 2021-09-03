Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,769 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medallia by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Medallia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medallia by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 915,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

