The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

