Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $2,907,078.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $53.79 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

