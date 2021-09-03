Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

