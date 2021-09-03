Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 50.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

