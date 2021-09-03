Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,181 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

UNVR opened at $23.82 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

