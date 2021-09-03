Arizona State Retirement System Sells 935 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,562,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

