Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of GLPI opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

