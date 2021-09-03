New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $7 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,999,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $44.14.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

