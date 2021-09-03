New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after buying an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $7,678,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,640 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRI stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

