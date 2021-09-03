RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 132.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of RLI opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

