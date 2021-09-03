New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of LiveRamp worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $51.25 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

