New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,888 shares of company stock worth $1,566,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVET. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

