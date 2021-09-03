New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.06 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of MasTec worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of MTZ opened at $93.07 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.