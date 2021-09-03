Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $268.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

