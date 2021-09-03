Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Catalent stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $139.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after acquiring an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 688.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

