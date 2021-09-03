VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,881,000. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $189.83 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a one year low of $87.48 and a one year high of $248.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.72.

