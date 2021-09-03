Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.42.

CNC stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

