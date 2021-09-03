KeyCorp Boosts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $220.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.36. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,687 shares of company stock worth $2,114,338. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

