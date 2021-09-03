CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.42.
Shares of CTIC opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.