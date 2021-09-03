CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of CTIC opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.71.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

