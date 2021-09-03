Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $42.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

