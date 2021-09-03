Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $131,548,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 118.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Allegion by 1,852.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.95.

ALLE stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $147.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

