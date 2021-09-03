Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPCE opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

