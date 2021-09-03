Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

