Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,654 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,758,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EDV stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.91.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.