Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases Shares of 20,720 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,720 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 662,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 667,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,014 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

GEVO opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

