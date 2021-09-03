Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $139,000 Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $637.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

