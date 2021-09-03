Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $156,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth $180,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth about $88,969,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at about $80,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $78,420,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at about $30,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,122 shares of company stock worth $3,797,835.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

