Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $117,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USCR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

