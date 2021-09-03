Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.85 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

BRKL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

