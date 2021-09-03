Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 393 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

