Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,600 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $9.30 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.