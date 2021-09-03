Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 99,280 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 99,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total value of C$7,100,149.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,534,426.59.

Gordon Allan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Allan Davies sold 900 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$62,263.08.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at C$68.96 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.95 and a 1 year high of C$69.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

