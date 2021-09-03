Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells $4,160,723.24 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Chaim Indig sold 54,672 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $3,900,847.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chaim Indig sold 600 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $42,018.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Chaim Indig sold 102 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $7,140.00.

PHR stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

