Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

