First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,346 shares of company stock worth $258,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 292.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100,122.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 51.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

