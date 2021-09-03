Credit Suisse Group Raises Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $100.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPA. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of CPA opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copa will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Copa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Copa by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

