Investors Purchase High Volume of VPC Impact Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,961 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 702% compared to the average daily volume of 1,740 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $36,552,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,164 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $11,224,000. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,002,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 185.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

VIH opened at $10.26 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

