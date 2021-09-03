Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,030 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

