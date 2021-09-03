Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $201,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $215,000.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

