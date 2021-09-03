Open Lending Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,923 call options on the company. This is an increase of 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 436 call options.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Open Lending by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

