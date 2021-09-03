Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,254.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,773,000 after purchasing an additional 184,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

